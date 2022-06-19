Chief Minister Of Tamil Nadu Asked Centre To Rethink On Agnipath

M K Stalin claimed that the idea was against national interest and demanded that the Centre reconsider its position.

However, hundreds of Army job seekers protested at Tamil Nadu on Saturday against the Centre's Agnipath armed forces recruitment initiative, while the Tamil Nadu chief minister expressed reservations about the proposal, which was backed by Governor R N Ravi , who explained it as a revolutionary and transformative policy.

Stalin stated that many former Army officers who are worried about the country have opposed it, despite significant youth protests against Agnipath. He further added that aside from political parties, army officers who have served in national security for many years have said that the army job is not a part-time job and that this will impair the force's discipline.

Furthermore, Ravi asked the youth to not get misled by unfriendly elements. About 150 army employment hopefuls staged a protest near the War Memorial in this city, claiming that it would jeopardise their plans to join the army.

Many of them were seen carrying the Indian tricolour and demanding that the Common Entrance Exam 2021 be held immediately.

Meanwhile, one of the demonstrators stated that joining the army had always been his desire, and that he had not even completed high school, and that he was concerned that the Agnipath decision would harm his job prospects. The agitators were eventually removed by police.

However, protests over Agnipath have erupted in several regions, including Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Bihar.