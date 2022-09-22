Government Instructed To Postpone Typewriting Exam In Tamil Nadu

According to a Madras High Court order issued on Wednesday, the impending typewriting examination in Tamil Nadu has been postponed.The observation was undertaken because an appeal has been filed asking for the exam to be administered using the new format.



According to the previous pattern, the appeal brought by S Praveen Kumar contested the August 2 ruling by a single judge of the Court ordering the government to administer the exam, set for September 24 and 25. The appeal was postponed for two weeks by a panel of judges led by justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad, who also ordered the technical education department not to hold the exam until the appeal is resolved.

The owner of a typewriting school in Tiruchy, Kumar, claims that the solitary judge made the decision without taking into account how the unexpected shift would effect students who had studied for the exam on the new pattern.

All the parties involved, including the association whose petition led to the sole judge's ruling, were brought together at a meeting as well, he continued. Therefore, Kumar said in the appeal, the court cannot alter the said decision based solely on the argument of one person without also hearing from the others.

As per the previous format, paper I (speed test) would be held first and paper II would follow (statement and letter).However, paper-II would be held prior to paper-I in the revised pattern.