Man From Tamil Nadu Sets Himself On Fire While Opposing Hindi Imposition

On Saturday, an 85-year-old DMK party member set himself on fire in the Salem district of Tamil Nadu to protest what he perceived as the Center's efforts to impose Hindi in the region. According to the police, MV Thangavel of Thalaiyur village entered the neighbourhood DMK office and left a suicide note for Chief Minister MK Stalin before dousing himself in gasoline and lighting a match. He passed away instantly.

He claimed in his suicide note that the introduction of Hindi to Tamil Nadu will ruin the youth's future and their employment prospects. Thangavel claimed that he had been against Hindi since he was a young child. He made this choice with the purpose of banning Hindi in Tamil Nadu.

According to Thangavel's wife Janaki, he left the house about 10.30 am, informing her he was going to meet other partygoers. Later, Thangavel was buried on his own property. There was a case filed.