Palaniswami Criticizes Stalin’s NITI Aayog Visit, Suggests Personal Motives

AIADMK general secretary and opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has taken a dig at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over his participation in the recent NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi. Palaniswami alleged that Stalin, who previously boycotted such meetings in protest against the central government’s treatment of Tamil Nadu, is now attending for reasons unrelated to state interests.

Palaniswami questioned the timing and intent of Stalin’s visit, suggesting that the Chief Minister skipped earlier sessions when the state needed representation, but is now making the trip for personal or family reasons. He implied that Stalin’s presence in Delhi was more about personal matters than public service.

This criticism comes shortly after Stalin had mocked Palaniswami for his own trip to Delhi, accusing him of skipping an important assembly session regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill. The two leaders have continued to trade barbs, each questioning the other’s priorities and political motives.