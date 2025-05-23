Live
- Mizoram pip Punjab on penalties to enter Swami Vivekananda Men’s U20 NFC semis
- 2019 assault case: BJP MLA Mishrilal Yadav sentenced to three months jail
- Tammareddy Bharadwaja unveils Dhanush Raghumudri’s ‘Thank You Dear’ first look
- Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ shoot to kickstart in June
- ‘Atlas Cycle Attagaru Petle’ gets a grand launch
- ‘Ghatikachalam’ promises a suspenseful theatrical treat on May 31
- ‘Gurtimpu’ title poster creates curiosity
- Sangeeth Shobhan’s ‘Gamblers’ set for June 6th release
- ‘Thug Life’ will be a bigger hit than its lead actor: Kamal Haasan
- Timeless Nail Polish Shades That Never Go Out of Style
Palaniswami Criticizes Stalin’s NITI Aayog Visit, Suggests Personal Motives
AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami criticizes Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for attending the NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi, alleging personal motives behind the visit and questioning the timing, given Stalin’s previous boycott of such meetings.
AIADMK general secretary and opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has taken a dig at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over his participation in the recent NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi. Palaniswami alleged that Stalin, who previously boycotted such meetings in protest against the central government’s treatment of Tamil Nadu, is now attending for reasons unrelated to state interests.
Palaniswami questioned the timing and intent of Stalin’s visit, suggesting that the Chief Minister skipped earlier sessions when the state needed representation, but is now making the trip for personal or family reasons. He implied that Stalin’s presence in Delhi was more about personal matters than public service.
This criticism comes shortly after Stalin had mocked Palaniswami for his own trip to Delhi, accusing him of skipping an important assembly session regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill. The two leaders have continued to trade barbs, each questioning the other’s priorities and political motives.