Tamil Nadu CM Says Schemes Are For Helping Not For Gaining Votes

Stalin stormed out at the opposition parties while inaugurating initiatives in Pudukottai, claiming that certain people challenge the administration everytime it announces new schemes. They want to make a difference. He added that some criticise them claiming that their plans are solely for the purpose of gaining votes.



However, we have been concentrating on assisting the poor and safeguarding rights for Irulars, Narikuravars, the differently abled, and transpeople. Stalin stated that the DMK government is for the people, not for power.

He dedicated 140 finished projects worth Rs 81.31 crore, laid the groundwork for 1,399 initiatives worth Rs 166.84 crore, and handed out Rs 370 crore in charity to 48,868 people. 34 rural development projects, a music school in Pudukkottai, a veterinary hospital in Gandarvakkottai, computers in government schools, and a tennis court are among the initiatives that have been completed, reported The New Indian Express.

A visitor's facility at Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital, a new sub-station at Vamban, new PHCs, and new anganwadis are among the new projects. At a cost of Rs 10 crore, Stalin stated, the Thirumayam Government Hospital would be given a makeover, with new beds and services. He also declared the construction of new fishing hubs in the harbours of Kottaipattinam and Jegadapattinam, each costing Rs 15 crore.