Wayanad landslide: TN CM Stalin deploys rescue team led by two IAS officers to Kerala
Chief Minister MK Stalin has deployed a team from Tamil Nadu to coordinate the rescue operations in Wayanad in Kerala where a landslide in the wee hours of Tuesday led to the loss of 84 lives, left scores hurt and many more trapped inside the debris.
The two IAS officers, KS Sameeran and Joe Vargheese will coordinate the relief and rescue team from Tamil Nadu.
A statement from the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Office said that a relief team from the state comprising 20 firemen led by a Joint Director of the Fire and Rescue Department will reach Wayanad later in the day.
As many as 20 disaster and relief personnel led by a Superintendent of Police along with 10 doctors and nurses will also be part of the Tamil Nadu team deputed for Wayanad.
CM Stalin spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and assured him of all support from Tamil Nadu.
The TN CM has already announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 crore to the Kerala government due to the tragedy.