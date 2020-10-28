Best wireless chargers: As many flagship phones support wireless charging, it is best to invest in wireless chargers. There are several options to choose across different price points and brands.

Here are the 5 best wireless chargers for less than Rs 5,000

Anker PowerWave 10 Dual Pad

Anker PowerWave 10 Dual Pad comes for Rs 2,999 and can wirelessly charge two devices at once. Based on the capacity, the device can charge 10W and 7.5W. The charger can also charge devices with a case of less than 5mm thickness.













RAEGR Arc 1350 wireless charging mat

RAEGR Arc 1350 priced at Rs 2,999. This device is powered by a USB Type-C cable and can charge three devices at a time. It can charge two phones and a smartwatch or a phone, a smartwatch and a pair of truly wireless earphones collected. Based on the device can automatically switch between 2.5W, 5W, 7.5W and 10W.













Portronics Freedom 4C POR-1043

The Portronics Freedom 4C POR-1043 is priced at Rs 1,799, and it also acts as a digital alarm clock for your desk. This device charges at 10W Wireless Mobile Qi Charging technology. It also brings a USB Type-A output that allows users to connect their devices to charge via a cable.













Samsung UV steriliser

Samsung's UV steriliser costs Rs 3,599, and it helps you keep your smartphone, and other personal belongings sterilised amid COVID-19. It is not only a UV steriliser, but it can also wirelessly charge your gadgets at 10W when placed inside. This enables you to charge and sanitise your gadgets simultaneously. If you keep the lid open while charging your device, it cannot turn on the UV lights to sanitise it; this will only charge your device.













Ultraprolink UM1006

Ultraprolink UM1006 is available at Rs 3,390. It is a proper wireless contraption that also acts as a phone stand, truly wireless earphones stand and a smartwatch stand. The device can charge all devices at up to 10W via Qi-standard wireless charging.







