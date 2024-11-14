Ads May Appear on Meta's Threads Platform Starting January 2025

Meta is reportedly preparing to introduce ads on its Threads platform by early 2025. According to The Information, a limited number of advertisers may gain access to create and publish ads on Threads as early as January. This move aligns with earlier reports indicating that Meta's team, led by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, has plans to monetize Threads. Mosseri acknowledged that while some users might have concerns, monetizing Threads is essential to cover the costs of maintaining the platform and offering it for free.

In Meta's recent quarterly earnings report, the company reported an impressive $39.8 billion in ad revenue, which made up 97 per cent of its total income. However, CFO Susan Li noted that Meta doesn't expect Threads to generate substantial revenue in 2025, suggesting that the platform's initial ad rollout may be gradual.

The exact format for ads on Threads remains unclear, but they may appear as "sponsored" posts, similar to what's seen on other Meta platforms. Notably, reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi spotted early indications that this ad format was being developed.

Meta spokesperson Matthew Tye addressed The Information's report by reiterating that Threads currently lacks ads or monetization features, emphasizing that building consumer value remains the platform's primary focus. Tye declined to share further details on Meta's advertising plans for Threads.

For advertisers seeking a safer alternative to X, formerly Twitter, Threads could present an attractive option. Nonetheless, some advertisers are reportedly considering a return to X to align with the interests of influential figures like Elon Musk and President-Elect Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Jay Graber, CEO of Bluesky, has publicly stated she does not plan to introduce ads to her platform, positioning it as a potential ad-free haven for users.