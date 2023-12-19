Live
AI shows potential to help with chronic care & weight loss: Report
Artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which ushered in personalised healthcare, has the potential to greatly enhance patient outcomes and promote preventive actions, according to a report on Tuesday.
New Delhi :
AI has emerged as a game-changing force in the healthcare sector that is vital to the prevention and treatment of chronic illnesses and weight loss.
AI aids healthcare providers in optimising treatment plans by assessing the efficacy of different interventions and offering suggestions for changes based on individual responses.
This dynamic strategy minimises the chance of repercussions connected to chronic conditions and increases the chances of effective management by adapting treatment regimens to the changing demands of patients, said the report by GlobalData, a data and analytics company.
The growing incidence of cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes underscore the critical need for integrated approaches to the treatment of chronic illnesses. A comprehensive framework for guiding individuals through the various aspects of their chronic diseases and comorbidities is offered by ongoing AI-driven digital coaching.
Scaling care, easing the load on those with chronic illnesses, increasing clinician efficiency, and reducing escalating medical expenses are all made possible by digital health. This is particularly achievable through the implementation of AI-powered solutions.
“These innovations and their success in controlling diabetes serve as evidence that the integration of AI into chronic care represents a watershed moment in healthcare,” said Elia Garcia, Medical Analyst at GlobalData, in a statement.
“AI not only improves patient outcomes but also encourages a paradigm shift in healthcare toward personalised and proactive approaches. There is a great deal of promise for the ongoing advancement of chronic care through cutting-edge technology, as demonstrated by the ongoing collaboration between AI experts and healthcare organisations,” Garcia added.