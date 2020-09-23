Apple's store online in India goes live: Check out the benefits

Apple's online store in India went live today. The site says The Apple Store online is now open. This store will offer shopping assistance, free no-contact delivery, different payment options, free sessions to understand how to use your device better, being able to engrave your Apple devices in six Indian languages, etc.

Till now, if you were buying Apple products in India, you were relying on third-party authorised Apple retailers or e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. While we wait for the offline store, for now, Apple has partnered with Blue Dart for on-ground fulfilment.

Apple has been functional in India for more than 20 years now, and the Apple India store is going to be their 38th online store across the globe. Across the world, Apple has about 500 physical stores that include the latest floating marvel at Singapore's Marina Bay Sands.



You can order what you want directly from Apple without e-commerce platforms and third-party retailers, here are a few top benefits you will get when you shop online from the store:



Shopping assistance



Apple specialists will be available to answer your queries and help you choose the right product.

Online sessions



Apple Specialist will give you one-on-one online sessions when you buy a product online to help you optimise your usage.

Easy exchanges



You can exchange an older iPhone for credit for a new one. The store will help you to figure out a trade-in value for the older phone, so you can get discount on the new purchased device.

Customise your Mac



Recently Apple brought in the Mac customisation option to India in May, and you can access it on the store when you buy a new device.

AppleCare+



Avail Apple's extended warranty with up to two years of technical support, accidental damage cover. Plus you have Apple specialists helping you out here to resolve things better.

Hardware, software support



Apple is going to provide software and hardware support from setting up your device to recovering your Apple ID, from replacing a screen to learning to use your tools better. You can also engrave your machines with your name, initials or something special in six Indian languages.

Free and safe delivery



With Blue Dart as on-ground partners, you can avail free, contact-less delivery.

Different payment options



Apple is going to offer you payment options over credit cards, debit cards, credit card EMIs, UPI, net banking and even credit card on delivery options. There are additional savings for you, if you are a student.