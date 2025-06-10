ChatGPT Outage: AI Chatbot Faces Global Disruption Affecting Users in India, US, and UK

The famous AI chatbot ChatGPT, owned by OpenAI, has come to a halt worldwide. Many customers are facing issues accessing the ChatGPT chatbot or getting answers to their queries. ChatGPT is not working across India, the US, and the UK, causing inconvenience to users.

This disruption is especially widespread in India and the United States. Many users have reported problems. While trying to access or ask questions, error messages were dispalyed. Some of the mesasges like "Hmm…something seems to have gone wrong" and "A network error occurred. Please check your connection and try again" are being displayed.

According to DownDetector, users have experienced login issues with the chatbot services on both the web and the app. Nearly 800 complaints were reported from India, 1100 from the US, and more than 1450 from the UK regarding AI chatbot problems. Around 90% of the issues were related to the web chatbot, and 10% were from the app. These problems include login and API-related issues.

OpenAI has also confirmed the same on their official status page. Due to this disruption, many users have expressed their frustration on social media by sharing memes.