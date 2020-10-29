Flipkart Big Diwali Sale live for Plus members: Best Deals on iPhone XR, Moto G9 and more

Flipkart's mega Diwali sale is live, but only for Flipkart Plus members as of now. The offers will be available for everyone from 12 noon today. So, if you have a Plus membership, you can avail the deals offered on mobile phones, laptops, earphones, headphones on Flipkart.com, and Axis bank debit/credit cardholders can also get 10 per cent instant discount and EMI transactions.

Flipkart's Diwali sale offers Best Deals on iPhone XR, Moto G9 and more

1. iPhone XR: iPhone XR 64GB variant is available at Rs. 39,999 on Flipkart with an instant discount of up to Rs. 14,360 on exchange. The actual price of the device is Rs. 47,900 in India, but during the sale, you will get a discount of Rs. 7,900.













2. Realme Narzo 20 Pro: On Flipkart, this phone can be bought at Rs. 13,999 instead of Rs. 16,999. There is also a no-cost EMI option starting from Rs. 2,500 per month.













3. Vivo S1 Pro: The S1 Pro 8GB+128GB variant can be bought at Rs. 18,990 less from its actual cost of Rs. 20,990. Also, you can get Rs. 2,000 off on exchange.













4. Poco M2 Pro: During the Flipkart sale, the M2 Pro is priced at Rs. 12,999, you will get Rs. 2,000 discount on the smartphone.

















5. Moto G9: This budget-centric Moto G9 can be bought during the sale at an affordable cost of Rs. 9,999 instead of Rs. 11,499. You can avail a discount worth Rs. 1,500 on the phone.







