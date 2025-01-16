Flipkart Monumental Sale: iPhone 16 Pro Max Now Available Under ₹90,000

Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max, the flagship from the latest iPhone 16 series launched in September, has quickly become the centre of attention. With cutting-edge features like the powerful A19 Pro chip, advanced Apple Intelligence, and innovative camera controls, it's the go-to choice for tech enthusiasts. Thanks to Flipkart's Monumental Sale, you can now own this high-end smartphone at an incredible price.

Latest Flipkart Offers on iPhone 16 Pro Max

The iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB variant, which retails at ₹1,44,900, is now available for ₹1,37,900 during the Flipkart Monumental Sale—a 4% discount. While the base discount may seem modest, combining it with additional bank and exchange offers can significantly lower the cost.

Exchange Offers

Flipkart offers up to ₹65,600 off with an exchange deal, depending on your smartphone's model and condition. For instance, exchanging a well-maintained iPhone 14 Pro Max can fetch around ₹45,000, making the upgrade even more affordable.

Bank Discounts

Buyers using HDFC Bank Credit Cards can avail an additional ₹5,000 discount on their purchase, further reducing the overall cost. Together with the exchange deal, this brings the iPhone 16 Pro Max's price under ₹90,000—a remarkable deal for such a premium device.

Why Choose the iPhone 16 Pro Max?

This flagship phone is packed with groundbreaking features. Powered by the A19 Pro chip, it delivers faster performance and energy efficiency. The inclusion of Apple Intelligence introduces revolutionary AI features like smarter Siri, ChatGPT integration, Visual Intelligence, and an AI notification summary. The device also boasts improved camera controls, a robust design, and seamless multitasking capabilities, making it a worthwhile investment for those seeking a top-tier smartphone experience.