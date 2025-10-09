Live
Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (October 9, 2025): Get Free Gun Skins, Bundles, and Emotes
Highlights
Claim your Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 9 2025 to unlock free rewards such as gun skins, bundles, emotes, and more.
Garena has shared new Free Fire Max redeem codes for today. Players can use these codes to get free rewards like emotes, gun skins, gloo walls, outfits, and more.
Active Redeem Codes and Rewards (October 9, 2025)
FFBNTX2KFCQ7
FFKWX9MSQF2K
FFSOULX4FGYP
DYPNX2KCZ9VH
FFBUNY2TKXCP
FFDCWLY4FKT7
FFMSTYQ4FCY7
FFBYSNVTLXFF
FFWCUNV4FGY7
FFMY5KXCTGNQ
HFFNX2KSZ9PQ
FFCO8BS5JW2D
KXPFCBRATYFF
FFPNX2KCZ9VH
GUFFYCKXTGNP
FFFCTYMQFX5K
FFWCGLONFY8M
YECKZ2MQPD9V
CTFFNX2KSZ9H
FFYCQ2KXPNFF
FFEVOX2MFQY4
How to Use the Codes
Go to the official website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
Log in using your Facebook, Google, or Twitter account.
Copy any code and paste it into the box.
Click Confirm and then OK.
Open Free Fire Max → go to mailbox → collect your rewards.
