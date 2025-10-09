Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (October 9, 2025): Get Free Gun Skins, Bundles, and Emotes

Garena has shared new Free Fire Max redeem codes for today. Players can use these codes to get free rewards like emotes, gun skins, gloo walls, outfits, and more.

Active Redeem Codes and Rewards (October 9, 2025)

FFBNTX2KFCQ7

FFKWX9MSQF2K

FFSOULX4FGYP

DYPNX2KCZ9VH

FFBUNY2TKXCP

FFDCWLY4FKT7

FFMSTYQ4FCY7

FFBYSNVTLXFF

FFWCUNV4FGY7

FFMY5KXCTGNQ

HFFNX2KSZ9PQ

FFCO8BS5JW2D

KXPFCBRATYFF

FFPNX2KCZ9VH

GUFFYCKXTGNP

FFFCTYMQFX5K

FFWCGLONFY8M

YECKZ2MQPD9V

CTFFNX2KSZ9H

FFYCQ2KXPNFF

FFEVOX2MFQY4

How to Use the Codes

Go to the official website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Log in using your Facebook, Google, or Twitter account.

Copy any code and paste it into the box.

Click Confirm and then OK.

Open Free Fire Max → go to mailbox → collect your rewards.