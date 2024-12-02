Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for December 2: Exclusive Rewards & How to Redeem

Garena Free Fire Max is an improved version of the popular Garena Free Fire, which became famous in India after its predecessor was banned. With great graphics and exciting gameplay, it has gained a lot of attention.

A key feature of Garena Free Fire Max is its daily redemption codes. Available for 12 to 18 hours, these codes allow players to unlock exclusive rewards such as skins, weapons, and other perks to enhance their gaming experience.

What Are Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

Free Fire Max redeem codes are 12-character codes that give players rewards. These rewards can include weapons, skins, and other helpful items.

When entered correctly, the codes unlock these items, making the game more exciting and rewarding.

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for Today, December 2:

- AYNFFQPXTW9 – EVO SCAR Megalodon Alpha + 2,170 Tokens

- TFW2Y7NQFV9S – Cobra MP40 Skin + 1,450 Tokens

- NTFYW7QPXN2K – One Punch Man M1887 Skin + Rs 1000 Code

- FFWSY2MSFXQK – Nagi Ring (Nagi Team V Bundle)

- WFYCTK2MYNCK – Evo XM8 Gun Skin

- TYW2FVQ9SZB6 – Black And White T-Shirt

- XFVQWKYHTN2P – LOL Emote

- FY9MFW7KFSNN – Cobra Bundle

- FFYCTSHMYN2Y – Booyah Bling Fist

- UDHSF2TQFFMK – Flashing Spade

- FYSCT4NKFM9X – Blue Lock Wheel Bundle

- FXK2NDY5QSMX – Yellow Poker MP40 Skin

- GXFT7YNWTQSZ – EVO UMP Gun Skin

- VY2KFXT9FQNC – M1887 Golden Glare Shotgun

- FFXCY2MSF7PY – Isagi Ring Bundle

- FTY7FGN4XKHC – Frostfire Polar Bundle

- RDNAFV2KX2CQ – Emote Party

- FV4SF2CQFY9M – Booyah Pass Premium + Rs 1000 Code

How to Redeem Free Fire Max Codes:

1. Go to the Rewards Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

2. Log in with your account (Facebook, X, Apple ID, Google, VK, or Huawei).

3. Enter the redemption code and click "Confirm."

4. Open Free Fire on your device to collect your rewards from the in-game mail.

To use the redemption codes, link your account to Facebook, X, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei. Guest accounts can’t use them. It may take up to 24 hours for your rewards to show up.

Only 500 players can use the codes each day to be fair. With awesome graphics and cool rewards, Garena Free Fire Max is one of the most popular games in India.