Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 20: Free Rewards and How to Claim Them
Get the latest redeem codes for Garena Free Fire MAX, including room cards and gloo wall skins. Claim your free rewards before they run out! Limited to the first 500 players.
Garena Free Fire MAX is very popular in India due to its wide range of cosmetic items that help players progress. The developers keep players engaged by hosting in-game events and releasing redeem codes for free items.
Today’s latest redeem codes offer exciting rewards like custom room cards and gloo wall skins—available at no cost. However, these redeem codes are region-specific and have limited validity. Only the first 500 players can use them, so it’s essential to act quickly to avoid receiving an error message when attempting redemption.
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 20:
Room Cards:
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- XUW3FNK7AV8N
Gloo Wall Skins:
- FFAC2YXE6RF2
- FFCMCPSBN9CU
- FFBBCVQZ4MWA
How to Redeem Free Fire Codes:
1. Visit the Free Fire redemption website: [https://reward.ff.garena.com/](https://reward.ff.garena.com/)
2. Log in to your Free Fire account.
3. Find and click on the redeem banner.
4. Enter your redeem code in the provided field.
5. Hit the "Confirm" button to complete the process.
Once your code is redeemed, you should receive your rewards within 24 hours. Hurry up, and don’t miss out on these exciting free rewards!
