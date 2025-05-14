Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 14: Get Free Skins, Diamonds, and More

Garena Free Fire Max has given out new redeem codes today. Players can use these codes to get free items in the game. These items include cool clothes, gun skins, diamonds, and more things that help you play better.

These codes only work for a short time and only for a limited number of people. So it’s best to use them quickly before they expire.

Today's Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (May 14)

Here are the active codes for today (shared by India Today Gaming):

FFYNC9V2FTNN

XF4SWKCH6KY4

FFDMNSW9KG2

FFNGY7PP2NWC

FFKSY7PQNWHG

FFSKTXVQF2NR

FFRSX4CYHLLQ

FPUS5XQ2TNZK

FFNFSXTPVQZ9

FVTCQK2MFNSK

NPTF2FWSPXN9

RDNAFV2KX2CQ

FF6WN9QSFTHX

FF4MTXQPFDZ9

How to Use the Codes

Go to the official Free Fire Max rewards website.

Log in using your Facebook, Google, X (Twitter), or VK account.

Copy and paste the code into the box on the website.

Press submit and check your game mail to get the reward.



