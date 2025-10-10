Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes October 10, 2025 – Free Diamonds & Skins

Garena Free Fire Max is a popular battle game with better graphics. You can get free rewards like diamonds and skins by using special codes.

Today’s Redeem Codes (October 10, 2025)

Use these codes to get free rewards in the game:

F6H2J8K4L9P1O7I3

F1S5D9F3G7H2J8K6

F5H9J3K7L2P6O4I1

F6S4D1F8G5H9J2K7

F1Q9W5E2R7T3Y6U8

F4A2S9D7F3G1H8J5

F7Z5X2C9V1B6N8M3

F2H8J6K1L5P3O9I7

F9S7D3F1G4H6J2K8

F6Q1W8E3R9T5Y2U7

F3L9P1O4I7U2Y8T5

To use the codes:

Go to the Free Fire rewards website.

Log in with Facebook, Google, or Apple.

Enter a code and submit.

Rewards will go to your account.