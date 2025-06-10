Live
Google Adds Interactive Data Visualisation to AI Search for Financial Insights
Google has launched a new AI-powered data visualisation feature in Search, now in preview via Google Labs.
Google has unveiled a new data visualisation feature within its AI Mode on Google Search. Designed to help users better interpret complex data trends—particularly in the financial sector—the feature automatically generates interactive graphs and charts based on user queries.
Currently in Preview via Google Labs
This capability is currently available in a limited preview through Google Labs, accessible to users in the United States. To try it, users must manually enable the feature within the Labs interface.
According to Google, this enhancement is especially useful for exploring stocks, mutual funds, and other investment-related information.
Making Financial Comparisons Simple
In one demonstration, Google showed how a user asking, “Compare the stock performance of blue chip CPG companies in 2024,” triggered the AI to generate an interactive chart comparing stock trends for various companies.
This marks a departure from traditional text-based or tabular search results. Users can also ask follow-up questions—such as whether those companies pay dividends—and the AI Mode will update the visualisation accordingly with relevant data.
Unclear Scope Beyond Finance
At this stage, it's unclear whether users can directly prompt the AI to generate visualisations on any topic, or whether the functionality is limited to the AI’s contextual understanding. For now, it appears to be focused on finance, though future expansions could extend into areas like health, sports, or technology.
Hands-Free Search Also in Testing
In addition to visualisations, Google is tetsing another feature called Search Live, offering a hands-free, voice-driven AI Search experience for select users in the U.S. This complements the new visualisation tools by making interactions with Google’s AI more fluid and conversational.