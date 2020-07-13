Google for India 2020 Event: Check out the Top Announcements

Today Google made India-specific announcements for its different platforms and services. Google announced ₹75,000 crore investment in India in the coming years. Moreover, Google even invested $1 million in the education section.

This was the 6th edition of Google for India, and since years the event has always been the launchpad for the company's new localized services and features.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Twitter about his interaction with Google CEO Sundar Pichai - particularly about leveraging technology for the upliftment of farmers in India.

This morning, had an extremely fruitful interaction with @sundarpichai. We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India's farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs. pic.twitter.com/IS9W24zZxs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2020

Check out the announcements made in the Google for India 2020 Event:

The Google for India event 2020 has begun with Country Head and Vice President Sanjay Gupta by introducing the digital revolution, which is redefining what's next for India.

"Connectivity and access provides a foundation for building products and services which are helpful", says Sengupta

He explained, "2 billion searches regarding Coronavirus in India", he spoke about Google Meet, Google Classroom, Read-Along, and YouTube learning which has been used by students during coronavirus lockdowns.

Sundar Pichai spoke about the technology sector in India. "One of the most exciting success stories has been the digitization of small business. Four years ago, only one-third of SMBs had an online presence. Now there are 26 million SMBs are discoverable on Google."

While every new piece of technology brought new opportunities to learn and grow, @sundarpichai reminisces how he had to 'wait for it to arrive, from someplace else'. Today, India does not have to wait anymore.



Catch the #GoogleForIndia livestream: https://t.co/j17FAICaPx#G4IN pic.twitter.com/XPTvZSQtBY — Google India (@GoogleIndia) July 13, 2020

"Thanks to Prime Minister Modi's vision for Digital India, the country has made huge progress in getting a billion Indians online," says Pichai

Today at #GoogleForIndia we announced a new $10B digitization fund to help accelerate India's digital economy. We're proud to support PM @narendramodi's vision for Digital India - many thanks to Minister @rsprasad & Minister @DrRPNishank for joining us. https://t.co/H0EUFYSD1q — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 13, 2020

"India's own digital journey is far from complete." Sundar Pichai announces Google for India Digitization Fund. Google is all set to invest Rs 75,000 crore or 10 billion USD in India - investing in equity investments, partnerships, and operational infrastructure ecosystem industries.



Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Communications, Electronics and IT spoke about Google's plan for India and thanked Sundar Pichai for helping digitization in India.

Caesar Sengupta, lead at Payments, and Next Billion Users says Google My Business has seen more than 26 million business, Google Pay for Business has seen over 3 million merchants and more.

Sengupta announced a partnership between Google and Prasar Bharti - an edutainment series for Small and Medium Business on Doordarshan and how they can leverage digital tools and adapt to the current situation using examples of real-life businesses.

A, आ, ಆ, அ or ઍ—learning knows no language.@SappyChadha talks about Google's efforts in supporting and creating online educational content in local Indian languages, at #GoogleForIndia

➡️ https://t.co/91wWrg5Vom#G4IN @Googleorg pic.twitter.com/AxOqwWXXvl — Google India (@GoogleIndia) July 13, 2020

Sapna Chadha, Google Senior Country Marketing Director for India and Southeast Asia, shared how Google is working to bring better resources for students and teachers in the current learning from home scenarios.

"Google announces a partnership with Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) - skill education and training - aiming to enable 1 million teachers in over 22,000 schools over India to deliver blended learning that combines the classroom approach with online learning using free tools like G-Suite for education, Google Classroom, YouTube, and more", says Sapna Chadha.

Google will be giving $1 million to Kaivalya Education Foundation to train over 7,00,000 teachers to provide virtual education to students who are from low-income communities.