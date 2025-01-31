Google Introduces ‘Ask for Me’—An AI-Powered Call Assistant for Local Businesses

Google is currently testing an innovative AI feature called Ask for Me, which is designed to call local businesses on behalf of users. This tool aims to simplify the process of gathering information like pricing, availability, and service details without requiring users to make calls themselves.

Ask for Me is part of Google’s ongoing efforts to enhance AI-driven interactions. The feature is powered by Duplex AI, the same technology that enables tasks like making reservations and booking appointments via phone. Initially, Google is rolling out this feature for auto shops and nail salons, allowing users to inquire about services such as oil changes, tyre replacements, manicures, and more.

What is Google’s Ask for Me Feature?

New experiment just launched on Search Labs – you can use AI to call businesses on your behalf to find out what they charge for a service & when it’s available, like an oil change ASAP from nearby mechanics. https://t.co/9rKiRXiXZV





Currently, Ask for Me is available only to users enrolled in Google’s Search Labs ondesktop and mobile. However, due to limited capacity, some users may encounter a waitlist during the experiment phase.

How Does Ask for Me Work?

Users who are part of Search Labs can access the feature by searching for local services, such as “nail salons near me” or “oil change nearby.” If the business supports the feature, an “Ask for Me” option will appear with a “Get Started” button.

Once selected, users can provide specific details like service type and preferred time frame. Google’s AI will then make the call on their behalf and return a summary of pricing and availability directly to their device.

Part of Google’s AI-Powered Assistance Expansion

The Ask for Me feature is part of Google’s larger initiative to integrate AI into everyday tasks. In 2023, the company launched “Talk to a Live Rep,” an AI tool that calls businesses, waits on hold, and alerts users when a live representative is available. With Ask for Me, Google takes another step toward automating customer interactions and saving users valuable time.