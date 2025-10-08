GTA 6 is the Most Anticipated Game – 6.4 Million Searches Show Fans Can’t Wait!

A new study by Uswitch shows GTA 6 is the game UK gamers are waiting for the most. The next Grand Theft Auto game is far ahead of its competition.

Over the past year, GTA 6 has been searched online more than 6.4 million times, even though it won’t release until May 26, 2026. The game’s release date alone caused 2,176,000 searches.

Uswitch studied Google search data and other sources from September 2024 to August 2025.

GTA 6 Stands Out

The second most searched game was Battlefield 6, with about 902,600 searches. But unlike GTA 6, Battlefield 6 was only announced this summer, and the rest of the top 10 games are releasing in 2025.

Last year, GTA 6 won The Game Award for “Most Anticipated Game”. Since its release was delayed to next year, it could possibly win again in the upcoming awards. Rockstar and Take-Two are confident: GTA 6 is the most anticipated game ever.

What’s New About GTA 6

Rockstar says GTA 6’s launch will be the biggest in history.

A data firm predicts the game will reshape the console business.

Take-Two even leaked some of the fun in-game websites to tease fans.

GTA 6 excitement is only growing, and UK gamers can’t wait to get their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto adventure.