Holi Dating Trends 2024: QuackQuack Users Embrace 'Rang-Badlu' and 'Holi-Ka Dahan'

As the vibrant hues of Holi paint the sky, online dating undergoes a similar transition, introducing fresh hues to the canvas of love. This Holi 2024, India's leading dating app, QuackQuack, celebrating its newly achieved milestone of 30+ Million subscribers, shared how its vast users are at the forefront of setting the stage for innovative dating trends, from the playful "Rang-Badlu" to the liberating "Holi-Ka Dahan." 15,000 daters spanning the diverse geographical and cultural spectrum of India participated in the poll to identify these exciting new trends. Respondents, aged between 18 and 45, predominantly comprised working professionals, including engineering and healthcare professionals, sales and marketing experts, individuals from the hospitality industry, corporate executives, data scientists, professionals from the media field, startup founders, content creators and more, with a smaller representation from the student community. The dating app's Founder and CEO, Ravi Mittal, said, "This year, we are boasting an incredible user base comprising trendsetters who are shaping the terrain of online dating. From the massive volume of chats exchanged per minute, we noticed new terms such as rang-badlu and thandai-talks to describe their partners or current relationship status. Moreover, we are seeing a trend of new beginnings this year, with 28% of single users using the word "moving on" and devising a positive new trend- holi-ka dahan."





Holi-Ka Dahan - Embracing New Beginnings



QuackQuack's poll results show that this Holi 2024 is centred on new beginnings. 28% of single users from Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities were seen using the term "holi-ka dahan" to convey the symbolic act of burning away past memories and embracing fresh starts. From burning their ex's pictures, literally and figuratively, to deleting their numbers, QuackQuack users are harnessing the spirit of Holi to bid farewell to lingering attachments. The respondents explained that just like the real Holi-Ka Dahan, where bonfires symbolize the triumph of good over evil, the trends also mark a ritualistic farewell to past relationships, giving way to new connections.

Rang-Badlu

On a more funny note, nearly four out of ten individuals aged 25 to 35 affectionately labelled their unsuccessful matches as "Rang Badlu," pun totally intended, highlighting the whimsical shifts in their temperament throughout the course of the relationship. They amusingly observed that both individuals and relationships have a knack for changing hues. Initially, a match might drench their significant other with love and attention, only to reveal their true colours later, which may not always be so charming. Rang-Badlu serves as a quirky reminder of the unpredictability inherent in matters of the heart.





Thandai Talks



A fresh trend making waves this month is "thandai talks." It's reported that 36% of men residing in Tier 1 and 2 cities are indulging in relaxed conversations devoid of any commitment pressures or the need to impress their potential partners; they are comparing these talks with a refreshing glass of thandai. These meaningful exchanges delve beyond surface-level small talk, allowing individuals to explore deeper topics of expectations or end goals. Most of these men are seeking genuine connections, whether they manifest as romantic connections or friendships. This trend emphasizes the importance of honest dialogue without the burden of impressing a match.

Holi Rush - Last-Minute Quest for Love

34% of men between 25 and 30 and 21% of women below 28 disclosed that, similar to every festival, daters become extra active and rush to find love before Holi. The dating app backed this claim with their data that shows a surge in activity and QuackQuack users are calling it the Holi-Rush. Fueled by the desire to share the joy of Holi with a special someone, users engage in a flurry of messages, profile views, and matches in a race against time to secure a meaningful connection before the colours start flying. 3 out of 7 single users experience the palpable weight of FOMO, heightening the urgency to find the perfect match.