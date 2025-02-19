iOS 18.4 Update May Be Delayed Due to Siri 2.0 Engineering Challenges

Apple’s upcoming iOS 18.4 update, initially expected in April 2025, may face delays due to engineering hurdles related to Siri 2.0. Reports suggest that Apple is struggling with performance issues in the upgraded voice assistant, potentially pushing the release to May 2025 or later.

Challenges in Siri 2.0 Development

The most anticipated feature of iOS 18.4 is the revamped Siri, which promises enhanced functionality. The AI-powered assistant is set to introduce personal context awareness, seamless cross-app interactions, and improved on-screen awareness, as showcased during WWDC 2024. However, Apple is reportedly dealing with technical difficulties affecting Siri’s reliability, leading to uncertainty regarding the update’s release timeline.

Uncertain Rollout Timeline

While the beta rollout of iOS 18.4 was initially planned for this week, ongoing engineering challenges could result in a postponed launch. Apple has yet to confirm whether it will release the update in April without Siri 2.0 or delay the entire update until the feature is fully optimized. This setback could also impact the release of iOS 18.5, which is rumored to bring further AI-powered enhancements.

Upcoming Apple Announcements

Apple has a busy schedule in the coming months, with several key product launches. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to be announced on February 19, followed by an early reveal of the Vision Pro headset. In March, Apple may introduce the MacBook Air powered by the M4 chip. If Siri-related issues are resolved quickly, iOS 18.4 could still arrive in April. However, if the delays persist, the update may be pushed to May.

Looking ahead, Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June is set to showcase future software innovations, while the iPhone 17 series is expected to debut in fall 2025.