iPhone 17 Camera App to Get VisionOS-Inspired Redesign with iOS 19

Apple is gearing up for significant announcements in 2025, including the much-anticipated iOS 19 update and the launch of the iPhone 17 series. While the official unveiling of iOS 19 is expected at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, leaks have already hinted at exciting new features. One standout is a redesigned Camera app, set to debut with the iPhone 17.

iPhone 17 Camera App Redesign Details

Reports suggest that the revamped Camera app in iOS 19 will focus on user-friendly functionality and a futuristic design inspired by VisionOS, the software behind Apple’s Vision Pro. The redesigned interface will maximize the camera viewfinder space, with a translucent panel ensuring better visibility of objects in front of the lens.

Users can expect streamlined access to essential camera settings, such as photo and video resolution adjustments, via a convenient drop-down menu. These changes aim to enhance usability while delivering a sleek, modern aesthetic.

Integration with Apple’s AI and VisionOS

Beyond its visual overhaul, the new Camera app underscores Apple’s move toward integrating advanced AI-driven features. While rumours of a ChatGPT-like Siri are circulating, this conversational AI may not roll out fully until 2026. However, gradual enhancements in iOS 19 will pave the way for these future capabilities. The redesign mirrors Apple’s VisionOS approach, signalling the company's broader ambitions to merge software and hardware innovations seamlessly.

What to Expect from iOS 19 and iPhone 17

iOS 19 will bring several updates, many of which will be previewed at WWDC 2025. Apple plans to release beta versions leading up to the iPhone 17’s September launch. The iPhone 17 series itself is rumoured to include new Apple Intelligence features, ensuring it remains at the cutting edge of technology.

With a modernized Camera app and advanced AI tools on the horizon, Apple is set to redefine user experiences, starting with the iPhone 17 and iOS 19. Enthusiasts can look forward to a sneak peek at these updates during the June 2025 WWDC event.