iPhone 17 Pro Max to Feature Smaller Dynamic Island with Metalens Technology

Apple is gearing up for a major design overhaul with the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and one of the most talked-about upgrades is its display technology. While previous leaks suggested that all iPhone 17 models would receive this change, recent reports indicate that the Pro Max variant may be the only one to benefit from this exclusive enhancement.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Display Upgrade

For months, rumours have been swirling about Apple’s plans to introduce metalens technology in its upcoming flagship smartphones. This cutting-edge technology is expected to allow Apple to reduce the size of the Dynamic Island, creating a more immersive display experience. Initially, analysts suggested that the entire iPhone 17 lineup would feature this upgrade. However, new insights from tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo suggest that only the iPhone 17 Pro Max will get this change, reinforcing earlier claims made by analyst Jeff Pu.

If these reports hold true, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will have a visually distinct appearance compared to other models in the lineup. Apple has a history of reserving exclusive features for its Pro Max variants, particularly in the camera department. This trend may continue with the iPhone 17 series, setting the Pro Max apart as the ultimate premium choice for Apple users.

Interestingly, the same metalens technology is also rumoured to be coming to future iPad Pro models and even a foldable iPad. While these devices do not feature Dynamic Island, the technology could help Apple achieve thinner bezels and a sleeker design.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: What to Expect

Apart from the display upgrade, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumoured to feature a redesigned rear panel, possibly incorporating an all-new camera module. The smartphone is expected to sport a 48MP telephoto lens with improved zoom capabilities alongside an upgraded 24MP front-facing camera for sharper selfies.

Under the hood, the device will likely be powered by the A19 Pro chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM, ensuring top-tier performance. Additionally, Apple may refine the build with a glass and aluminium frame, giving the device a sleeker and more premium feel.

With these rumoured upgrades, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is shaping to be one of the most innovative iPhones yet.