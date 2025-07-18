Lyne Originals Expands its Premium Gadget Portfolio with TWS, Smart Selfie Sticks and TypeC-to-TypeC Cable

Coolpods 11 TWS - 50 Hours Music Time, Quad Mic enabled, Easy & Intuitive Touch Control, IPX4-rated Splash & Sweat Resistance, Bluetooth V5.4, 150 Days Standby Time, Wireless Range up to 15 meters.

Flame 14 Selfie Stick - 360-Degree Rotatable, Axiz Gimbal Stabilizer Selfie Stick, Remote Controlled, Gimbal Lock Key, Tripod Mode, Phone Clamp, Handheld Stick, LED Indicator, Metal Body.

Flame 15 Selfie Stick - Tripod Mode with Tracking Stabilizer, Built-in Camera, LED Indicator, Lock Button, Extendable Stick 360-degree Rotatable, Face Tracking.

Flexy 54C TypeC-to-TypeC Cable - 120W Output, Type C- to - Type C Cable, 6mm Thickness, 2 meter Length, PVC Wire, Stable Voltage

New Delhi, 18th July, 2025: Lyne Originals, one of India’s fastest-growing smart accessories and audio brands, has expanded its premium tech lineup with the launch of four new products - Coolpods 11 TWS, Flame 14 Selfie Stick, Flame 15 Selfie Stick and, Flexy 54c TypeC-to-TypeC Cable. These latest gadgets by Lyne Originals reflect the brand's signature appeal, while also delivering functionality and ease of use at accessible pricing. Perfect especially for those who are always travelling and making memories , Flame 14 and Flame 15 Selfie Sticks are designed to capture scenic, panoramic views effortlessly. The Coolpods 11 TWS, enables users to enjoy their favourite music or podcasts seamlessly while they are on-the-go. The addition of Flexy 54c Type C - to - Type C cable gives users a reliable, fast-charging solution for powering their mobiles and tablets anytime, anywhere – bringing together convenience, performance, and style in every experience.









These accessories come in bold, classic colours with sleek, glossy metallic finish while delivering powerful performance to meet the demand of urban users. They are engineered with the latest technology to blend effortlessly into the modern, hustling lifestyles. The Coolpods 11 TWS delivers up to 50 hours of non-stop playtime, boasts a 150-day standby time, and comes equipped with quad mic, intuitive touch controls, and is also IPX4-rated splash & sweat resistance. Meanwhile, the Flame 14 and Flame 15 selfie sticks offer 360-degree rotation, can be easily converted into a tripod while capable of being operated remotely, and also features LED indicators, all packed in a premium metal body. Completing the lineup, the Flexy 54c Type C-to-Type C cable, with a PVC wire finish, supports 120W output and is ideal for both fast charging and high-speed data transmission.





From hill stations to city streets, Lyne’s latest lineup is built to enhance every moment of the user’s travel journey.

Talking about the launch, Mr Kavya Vij, Chief Product Manager at Lyne Originals, said, “We’re excited to introduce this next wave of innovation at Lyne. Our goal is to expand across diverse categories of mobile and tech accessories by introducing premium-quality at accessible price points. With the launch of smart selfie sticks and our new intuitive TWS, we reaffirm our commitment to continuous innovation. Our mission is simple - to integrate Lyne’s offerings and convenience into every moment of our customers’ life. Whether at home, work, or on the move, we want our customers to experience every moment with clarity, vibrancy and true immersion through our products. We envision Lyne becoming the go-to companion in everyday technology.”





Features and Specifications

♦ Coolpods 11 TWS

The Coolpods 11 TWS is designed for music lovers who need performance and style on the go. With an impressive 50 hours of continuous playtime and a standby time of up to 150 days, it ensures uninterrupted and clear audio experience at a stretch. The device covers a wireless range of up to 15 meters, powered by the latest Bluetooth V5.4. Built-in quad mic and intuitive touch control makes calling, listening and multi-tasking effortless with these buds. Additionally, the TWS’s IPX4-rated splash and sweat resistance makes them a reliable audio companion in all seasons and during workouts or outdoor activities. Available in 3 vibrant colours.

♦ Flame 14 Selfie Stick

Ideal for content creators, travellers and anyone who enjoys taking selfies - the Flame 14 Selfie Stick provides stability and flexibility in a compact metal body. Featuring a 360-degree rotatable head and a built-in axis gimbal stabiliser along with an LED indicator, it enables smooth shots from every angle. It also includes a remote control for hands-free operation and a sturdy phone clamp to securely hold the device in place. A gimbal lock key also ensures the phone stays fixed to avoid blurry pictures. The extendable tube allows users to capture wide, panoramic shots.

♦ Flame 15 Selfie Stick

An upgrade, the Flame 15 Selfie Stick comes integrated with an HD camera that supports face tracking, ensuring the users are always in focus. It also offers a 360-degree rotation to capture desired picture angles and can be folded for easy carrying and storage. The stick transforms into a tripod, enabling stable shots without needing additional equipment, and can be extended to capture broader perspectives. With an LED indicator and a remote control for wireless use, it is crafted for ease and convenience. Packed in a sleek glossy metal finish, the Flame 15 Selfie Stick adds as a stylish accessory to any travel kit.

♦ Flexy 54c TypeC-to-Type C cable

With an output capacity of up to 120W, the Flexy 54c cable is designed for both fast charging and smooth data transmission. Made with a durable PVC finish, the cable extends up to 2 meters, allowing users to comfortably charge their devices even from a distance. Its 6mm thickness enhances durability and protects against regular wear and tear. Additionally, the cable offers stability during voltage fluctuations, making it a safer and more reliable alternative to standard charging wires.









Availability and Pricing

All products are available across India via leading mobile accessory outlets.

Introductory prices of the newly launched smart accessories are as follows –

♦ Coolpods 11 TWS - INR 949

♦ Flame 14 Selfie Stick - INR 2199

♦ Flame 15 Selfie Stick - INR 4599

♦ Flexy 54c TypeC-to-Type C cable - INR 199