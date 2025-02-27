Live
Major Tech Outage Hits the US: Google, YouTube, Facebook, and More Affected
Several major online platforms, including Google, YouTube, Facebook, and Netflix, faced unexpected outages in the US on February 27. Users reported login failures, server issues, and website access problems across multiple services
In the early hours of February 27, several major online platforms experienced a sudden outage in the United States, leaving thousands of users unable to access their favourite services. Platforms like Google, YouTube, Facebook, and Netflix faced disruptions, with complaints flooding outage-tracking websites.
Affected Platforms and Reported Issues
Many leading digital services faced technical difficulties, with users reporting various issues, including login failures, server connection problems, and website access errors. According to Downdetector, the following platforms were impacted:
- Facebook: Over 18,000 reports, with users facing website access issues (87%), login failures (9%), and app access problems (4%).
- Netflix: More than 850 complaints, with disruptions in server connections (50%), video streaming (40%), and login attempts (10%).
- YouTube: Around 600 reports citing video streaming failures (59%), server connection issues (21%), and website inaccessibility (20%).
- Google: Over 300 complaints related to website access (55%), search malfunctions (40%), and Google Drive problems (5%).
- Discord: Approximately 700 complaints, primarily about server connectivity (62%), app issues (22%), and voice communication failures (16%).
- Xbox Network: More than 450 reports, with most users facing server connection failures (85%), login issues (13%), and download errors (2%).
- PlayStation Network: Over 300 complaints regarding server outages (86%), login problems (10%), and gameplay disruptions (4%).
Possible Cause of the Outage
The exact reason behind the outage remains uncertain. Some speculate that it could be related to internet service providers or cloud network disruptions. However, no official statements have been released by the affected companies.
Current Status and Resolution
While some platforms have begun recovering, many users are still facing issues. Companies are expected to provide updates soon. If you're experiencing trouble accessing any of these services, you may need to wait until full functionality is restored.