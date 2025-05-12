Mexico Sues Google Over 'Gulf of America' Label on Google Maps

Mexico has launched a lawsuit against Google over itsdecision to relabel the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America” for users inthe United States. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum made the announcementFriday, following through on a previous warning issued in February, as reportedby CBS News.

The controversy stems from a directive issued at the startof Donald Trump's presidency, calling for the name change. While the Google Mapsplatform continued displaying "Gulf of Mexico" within Mexico, it wasupdated for U.S. users to read "Gulf of Mexico (Gulf of America)." Inregions outside both nations, the modified label also began appearing.

President Sheinbaum emphasized that Mexico’s territorialsovereignty extends into its portion of the Gulf and that the U.S. decreecannot dictate names in international waters or in areas belonging to othercountries. According to a transcript of her remarks, she stated, “The onlything we want is compliance with the decree issued by the United Statesgovernment,” but she clarified, “wouldn’t have the authority to name the entireGulf, because that is an international attribution.”





She added: “We couldn’t say anything about changing the nameof a state, a mountain, or a lake. So, the part of their territory thatcorresponds to them can be called whatever they decide. The part thatcorresponds to Mexico can’t be renamed. The part that corresponds to Cuba can’tbe renamed, either. So, what we’re saying is, ‘Google, stick to what the UnitedStates government approved.’”

Before initiating legal proceedings, Mexico had sent formalletters to Google requesting that the waters in its territory remain labelled asthe Gulf of Mexico. President Sheinbaum also disclosed a response from CrisTurner, Google’s VP of Government Affairs and Public Policy, indicating thecompany would not reverse its naming policy.

On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a billthat would codify the name change. During Trump’s presidency, media outlets andtech companies were pressured to comply. Google made the change in its app andbrowser maps by February 10, followed by Apple. However, MapQuest resisted andeven published content mocking the rebranding. With this lawsuit, Mexico seeks to assert its naming rightsand preserve the internationally recognized designation of the Gulf.