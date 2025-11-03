Microsoft to Start Hiring Again with Focus on AI Jobs

After a year of job cuts, Microsoft is ready to start hiring again.

But this time, most new jobs will be linked to artificial intelligence (AI).

CEO Satya Nadella said the company will grow, but the new roles will be based on how AI can help people work better and faster.

AI to Change How Microsoft Works

Nadella said this is a “new phase after layoffs” where AI will change how teams plan, think, and work together.

Microsoft now has about 2.28 lakh employees after cutting 15,000 jobs last year.

The new hiring will focus on roles where AI improves productivity and innovation.

AI in Daily Work

Nadella explained that all company work now starts with AI — from research and planning to sharing ideas.

He shared an example of how Microsoft’s fiber networking team used AI to fix and maintain systems automatically.

This helped small teams do more work in less time.

Microsoft’s New Direction

While Amazon and other tech firms are cutting jobs, Microsoft is preparing for the future with AI-based hiring.

Nadella said this change is as big as moving from fax to email — only faster.