Microsoft to Stop New Office Features for Windows 10 Users by 2026

In a move that could push millions towards upgrading, Microsoft has confirmed it will stop rolling out new features for Microsoft 365 apps on Windows 10 starting August 2026. The company quietly disclosed this shift, which means that if you want the latest Microsoft 365 improvements, you’ll need to be on Windows 11.

“Microsoft 365 Personal and Family users will stop getting new features on Windows 10 in August 2026, alongside Current Channel users on the business side.” After that, monthly enterprise channel users will lose access to new Office features on October 13, 2026, with semi-annual enterprise channel users following on January 12, 2027.

Earlier this year, Microsoft had to backtrack on plans to end security updates for Office apps on Windows 10 but did not reveal then that new features would be phased out. Security patches for Office on Windows 10 will continue until October 10, 2028, while Windows 10 itself reaches end-of-life on October 14, 2025.

The move is part of Microsoft’s broader effort to transition users to Windows 11. Despite these efforts, millions still rely on Windows 10, even as Windows 11 has finally surpassed it as the most used desktop operating system.

To soften the blow, Microsoft is offering an extra year of security updates for free, provided users enable Windows Backup. But for those who want the newest tools and improvements, upgrading to Windows 11 will soon be the only option.