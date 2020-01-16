New Android Warning: Speaking on Android may be Dangerous; know why?

What if your conversation on mobile is recorded without your knowledge? It may be a breach of privacy, unethical and perhaps dangerous. Well, an online report suggests that this call recording feature may soon become indispensable in Android phones.

An XDA Developers report says that Google's dialer app will soon get native support for call recording. An app teardown which is done on Pixel 4 — has revealed a new layout, icons and more importantly call recording feature in the dialler of Android phones. There will probably be in the in-call button that will initiate recordings.

Excitingly, call recording used to be an Android feature — stock version — till Android 7 Nougat. Though, with Android 8 Oreo, Google barred this feature possibly for privacy and security reasons.

Note: This feature was spotted in an apk teardown, and there is a probability that it won't ultimately roll out. But it looks like Google is certainly testing this call recording feature.

Custom-based UIs similar to those that run on OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi devices also have this feature. But, on stock Android, for a while, the feature hasn't been there. If it does sooner or later roll out, then it will be a bit 'dangerous' to talk to anyone with an Android phone as they may be recording conversations without your consent.

Whereas, Apple, on the other hand, doesn't allow any third-party app and developers to tinker with the built-in iPhone app dialler. Apple has always been serious on privacy and ethics, and without proper consent doesn't allow anyone to record conversations. Also, Apple is very stringent with its app guidelines, and no developer is permissible to gain control over system settings. To record and store calls, one needs to have access system settings, something that Apple doesn't permit.