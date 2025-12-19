Chandrababu meets Nirmala Sitharaman, seeks funds for AP projects

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi today, where he made a strong case for financial support from the central government for Andhra Pradesh. Naidu urged the minister to provide assistance through the Purvodaya and Saaski schemes and requested that allocations be made in the upcoming budget to develop Rayalaseema as a key horticulture hub.

The Chief Minister also appealed for support regarding the Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar project, which aims to divert floodwaters from the Godavari River to meet the drinking water and irrigation requirements of drought-affected regions. Naidu's requests highlight the ongoing efforts to bolster agriculture and water management in the state.