  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology

NYT Mini Crossword Answers and Solutions - March 13, 2025

NYT Mini Crossword Answers and Solutions - March 13, 2025
x

 NYT Mini Crossword Answers and Solutions - March 13, 2025

Highlights

Struggling with today's New York Times Mini Crossword? Here are the answers and hints for March 13, 2025, including solutions for all the across and down clues.

If you're tackling the New York Times Mini Crossword today, here are the answers to help guide you through the puzzle:

Across Clues and Answers:

  • 1A: The slightest bit – ATAD
  • 5A: Like a crossword clue about crossword clues – META
  • 6A: Sports shocker (hint to circled letters) – UPSET
  • 7A: Sign of life – PULSE
  • 8A: Small arguments – SPATS

Down Clues and Answers:

  • 1D: Make excited – AMPUP
  • 2D: Automaker with a Cybertruck – TESLA
  • 3D: "This is ___" (disclaimer with alarm) – ATEST
  • 4D: First ones might be awkward – DATES
  • 6D: FedEx competitor – UPS

How to Play the Mini Crossword:

The New York Times Games section offers a variety of online puzzles. The current day's Mini Crossword is free to play, but older puzzles require a subscription. If you enjoy other puzzles like Wordle, Strands, or Connections, you can also find daily answers and tips on the NYT puzzle page.

I hope this version is clearer and more suitable for a student! Let me know if you need further adjustments.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick