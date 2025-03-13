 NYT Mini Crossword Answers and Solutions - March 13, 2025

If you're tackling the New York Times Mini Crossword today, here are the answers to help guide you through the puzzle:

Across Clues and Answers:

1A: The slightest bit – ATAD

5A: Like a crossword clue about crossword clues – META

6A: Sports shocker (hint to circled letters) – UPSET

7A: Sign of life – PULSE

8A: Small arguments – SPATS

Down Clues and Answers:

1D: Make excited – AMPUP

2D: Automaker with a Cybertruck – TESLA

3D: "This is ___" (disclaimer with alarm) – ATEST

4D: First ones might be awkward – DATES

6D: FedEx competitor – UPS

How to Play the Mini Crossword:

The New York Times Games section offers a variety of online puzzles. The current day's Mini Crossword is free to play, but older puzzles require a subscription. If you enjoy other puzzles like Wordle, Strands, or Connections, you can also find daily answers and tips on the NYT puzzle page.

