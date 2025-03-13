Live
NYT Mini Crossword Answers and Solutions - March 13, 2025
Highlights
Struggling with today's New York Times Mini Crossword? Here are the answers and hints for March 13, 2025, including solutions for all the across and down clues.
If you're tackling the New York Times Mini Crossword today, here are the answers to help guide you through the puzzle:
Across Clues and Answers:
- 1A: The slightest bit – ATAD
- 5A: Like a crossword clue about crossword clues – META
- 6A: Sports shocker (hint to circled letters) – UPSET
- 7A: Sign of life – PULSE
- 8A: Small arguments – SPATS
Down Clues and Answers:
- 1D: Make excited – AMPUP
- 2D: Automaker with a Cybertruck – TESLA
- 3D: "This is ___" (disclaimer with alarm) – ATEST
- 4D: First ones might be awkward – DATES
- 6D: FedEx competitor – UPS
How to Play the Mini Crossword:
The New York Times Games section offers a variety of online puzzles. The current day's Mini Crossword is free to play, but older puzzles require a subscription. If you enjoy other puzzles like Wordle, Strands, or Connections, you can also find daily answers and tips on the NYT puzzle page.
