Live
- Bengaluru: Good Shepherd Institutions Announces Holiday for Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Release
- Wordle Answer, Hints, and Clues for March 25, 2025
- SC asks Uttarakhand govt to pay Rs 1 crore to wife of doctor killed on duty
- Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for March 25, 2025: Claim Exclusive Rewards
- NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers – March 25, 2025
- AIADMK's Palaniswami to meet Amit Shah in Delhi
- Former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Remand extended till April 8
- ATM Withdrawal Fees Set to Increase in India Starting May 1: What You Need to Know
- RS Chairman, all-party floor leaders to discuss cash at judge's house issue
- ICC Rankings: Sutherland reaches career-best 4th spot among bowlers, Mandhana remains No.3 batter
NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers – March 25, 2025
Highlights
Check out the answers and clues for today's NYT Mini Crossword (March 25, 2025). Solve quick and fun puzzles with clues like "Grouchy homeowner in Pixar’s ‘Up’" and "Speedy sound
The NYT Mini Crossword is a fun and quick version of the classic New York Times Crossword puzzle. It features a 5x5 grid, with three to five clues in each direction. Here are today’s clues and answers:
Across:
1. Grouchy homeowner in Pixar’s “Up” — CARL
2. Sneezy sound — ACHOO
3. Speedy sound — VROOM
4. Pick up on — SENSE
5. Facebook message status after “Sent” and “Delivered” — SEEN
Down:
1. #1 seed in the N.B.A.’s Eastern Conference, informally — CAVS
2. Farmers’ lots — ACRES
3. French wine region — RHONE
4. Like lips that sink ships — LOOSE
5. Anomaly taken as a sign, say — OMEN
Next Story