NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers – March 25, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is a fun and quick version of the classic New York Times Crossword puzzle. It features a 5x5 grid, with three to five clues in each direction. Here are today’s clues and answers:

Across:

1. Grouchy homeowner in Pixar’s “Up” — CARL

2. Sneezy sound — ACHOO

3. Speedy sound — VROOM

4. Pick up on — SENSE

5. Facebook message status after “Sent” and “Delivered” — SEEN

Down:

1. #1 seed in the N.B.A.’s Eastern Conference, informally — CAVS

2. Farmers’ lots — ACRES

3. French wine region — RHONE

4. Like lips that sink ships — LOOSE

5. Anomaly taken as a sign, say — OMEN