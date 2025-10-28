OnePlus 15 Unveiled: Massive 7,300mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and Sleek Design Set a New Benchmark

OnePlus has finally taken the wraps off its highly anticipated flagship — the OnePlus 15 — at its October 2025 launch event in China. After months of leaks and speculation, the company’s latest offering brings impressive leaps in design, performance, and battery life, setting the tone for what could be one of the most powerful Android smartphones this year.

The OnePlus 15 introduces a redesigned aesthetic featuring a square-shaped triple-camera module, a refreshing shift from the circular design of its predecessor. The phone sports a sleek, compact profile, making it comfortable to hold while maintaining a premium look. At the front, it features a 6.78-inch OLED display with a blazing 165Hz refresh rate, ensuring smoother scrolling, fluid animations, and an enhanced gaming experience. While the resolution is limited to 1.5K, OnePlus clarified that this is a trade-off made to balance performance, battery life, and display technology costs, noting that “a 165Hz panel at QHD+ resolution isn’t technically viable yet.” The screen also supports a minimum brightness of just 1 nit, making it more eye-friendly during night-time use.

Powering the device is Qualcomm’s cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, promising a significant boost in both CPU and GPU performance. Paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage, the OnePlus 15 aims to deliver exceptional multitasking capabilities and top-tier gaming performance. Running on OxygenOS globally and ColorOS in China, users can expect fluid navigation, AI-driven optimizations, and quicker app responses.

One of the most standout features of the OnePlus 15 is its enormous 7,300mAh battery, the largest ever seen in a OnePlus flagship. This is complemented by 120W Super Flash Charge and 50W Wireless Flash Charge support, allowing users to power up their devices in just minutes. However, OnePlus has not yet confirmed if the global variant will retain this large battery, as regional regulations sometimes affect battery configurations in different markets.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 15 carries forward the brand’s commitment to photography excellence. It features a triple 50-megapixel rear camera setup, consisting of a primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a 3.5x optical zoom telephoto lens—a modest yet meaningful upgrade from the 3x zoom on the OnePlus 13. While the new flagship skips Hasselblad branding, OnePlus insists that its in-house imaging algorithms offer superior color accuracy and improved low-light performance. Real-world camera tests, however, will determine how well these claims hold up.

In China, the OnePlus 15 starts at CNY 3,999 (approx. ₹50,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB variant, going up to CNY 5,399 (around ₹67,000) for the top-end 16GB + 1TB model. The device comes in three finishes — Absolute Black, Misty Purple, and Sand Dune — with the latter offering a unique sandstone-inspired matte texture.

As for Indian consumers, OnePlus has teased that “something special” is coming on October 29, hinting at a likely India launch in early November 2025. Industry speculation suggests the OnePlus 15 will be priced between ₹60,000 and ₹70,000 in India, similar to the OnePlus 13’s launch price of ₹69,999.

With its bold design, next-gen performance, and massive battery upgrade, the OnePlus 15 looks set to redefine the flagship smartphone experience once again.