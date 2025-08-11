Oppo K13 Turbo, K13 Turbo Pro Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 80W Charging

Live
Highlights
Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro debut in India with 7,000mAh battery, 80W fast charging, built-in cooling fans, 50MP cameras, and IPX9 water resistance. Prices start at ₹27,999.
Oppo has launched the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro in India, both with a 7,000mAh battery, 80W fast charging, and built-in cooling fans. They have 50MP dual rear cameras, 16MP front cameras, and strong water resistance (IPX6/IPX8/IPX9).
Price: K13 Turbo starts at ₹27,999 (sale Aug 18) and Turbo Pro starts at ₹37,999 (sale Aug 15). Available on Flipkart, Oppo store, and offline shops, with ₹3,000 discount on select cards and no-cost EMI up to 9 months.
Features: Big 6.8" AMOLED display with smooth 120Hz refresh, up to 12GB RAM for speed, 256GB storage for all your files, Android 15, blazing 5G, and a sleek in-display fingerprint sensor.
Oppo also launched a Turbo Back Clip cooler for ₹3,999.
