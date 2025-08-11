Oppo K13 Turbo, K13 Turbo Pro Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 80W Charging

Oppo has launched the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro in India, both with a 7,000mAh battery, 80W fast charging, and built-in cooling fans. They have 50MP dual rear cameras, 16MP front cameras, and strong water resistance (IPX6/IPX8/IPX9).

Price: K13 Turbo starts at ₹27,999 (sale Aug 18) and Turbo Pro starts at ₹37,999 (sale Aug 15). Available on Flipkart, Oppo store, and offline shops, with ₹3,000 discount on select cards and no-cost EMI up to 9 months.

Features: Big 6.8" AMOLED display with smooth 120Hz refresh, up to 12GB RAM for speed, 256GB storage for all your files, Android 15, blazing 5G, and a sleek in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo also launched a Turbo Back Clip cooler for ₹3,999.