Poco F7 vs F7 Pro: Why Poco F7 offers better value for money

The Poco F7 Series has arrived, and true to its legacy, Xiaomi has launched two nearly flagship-grade phones—the Poco F7 and the Poco F7 Pro. Both deliver top-tier specs at wallet-friendly prices, but with just a €100 (or ₹5,000) gap between them, buyers are left asking: which one’s the better deal?

Let’s break it down.

The Poco F7 features a massive 6.83-inch AMOLED display, a hefty 6,500 mAh battery, and the powerful new Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. At €449.99 (₹34,999 approx.) for the 12+256GB model, it’s a value-packed performer, ideal for gamers and binge-watchers.

The Poco F7 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a smaller yet sharper 6.67-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, a 6,000 mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood. With superior cameras, better HDR processing, and faster charging (34 mins vs F7’s 39 mins), it edges out the base model in polish and refinement—though priced slightly higher at €499 (₹41,999 approx.).

Both phones share many features: dual SIM, IP68 water resistance, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, 90W fast charging, and the same front-facing 20MP camera. The Pro version gets the upper hand with an ultrasonic fingerprint reader (vs optical), slightly better video quality, and more consistent performance under load.

In terms of battery life, the F7 wins in gaming scenarios, but the F7 Pro surprisingly performs better in most endurance tasks despite having a smaller battery.

Cameras? The F7 Pro delivers cleaner ultrawide and HDR-rich shots, but the vanilla F7 punches back with better 2x zoom and sharper night shots from its main camera.

Bottom Line:

If you want the best screen, superior video, and slightly faster performance, the Poco F7 Pro justifies the premium. But if you’re budget-conscious and still want high-end specs with a bigger display and solid camera performance, the Poco F7 offers unbeatable value.

Either way, Poco’s latest duo proves once again that flagship-level smartphones don’t have to break the bank.