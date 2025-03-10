realme P3 Ultra 5G and P3 5G Unveiled in India: Launch Date, Features, and Specifications

Get ready for the latest in smartphones! realme will launch the realme P3 Ultra 5G and realme P3 5G in India on March 19, 2025. These phones offer powerful performance, amazing features, and sleek designs, ideal for gaming, multitasking, and more.

For those who crave high-end performance, the realme P3 Ultra 5G is here to redefine what a smartphone can do. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset, this device is engineered for speed and efficiency. With an impressive AnTuTu score of over 1.45 million, the P3 Ultra 5G outperforms everything else in its price range.

But that's not all. Whether you're a mobile gamer or a content creator, the GT Boost mode will ensure that you enjoy smooth 90fps gameplay in BGMI, while the phone’s 4K 60fps video recording capability allows you to capture stunning videos. With 13% improved multi-core performance and 3.3x faster AI processing, the P3 Ultra is built to handle everything you throw at it.

Keeping everything cool under pressure, the 6050mm² VC cooling system ensures your phone never overheats, no matter how demanding your tasks are. The LPDDR 5x RAM and 2500Hz touch sampling rate offer a super-responsive gaming experience, allowing you to make those lightning-fast moves with ease.

On top of that, the 6000mAh battery with 80W AI Bypass charging ensures that you’re always ready for the next adventure. With five-year durability, you can trust that the P3 Ultra will stay powerful for the long haul.

The realme P3 5G brings an equally exciting set of features, powered by the first-ever Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset in India. With a benchmark score of 750,000 and 15% enhanced CPU performance, this phone is designed to keep up with your fast-paced lifestyle.

The GT Boost in the P3 5G also features AI Motion Control and AI Ultra Touch Control, giving you unmatched responsiveness and precision when gaming. Say goodbye to lag, and hello to smooth, uninterrupted gameplay.

The realme P3 5G also boasts Antenna Array Matrix 2.0, providing 30% smoother connectivity for stable and fast connections. Whether you’re streaming, gaming, or browsing, you’ll always have a seamless experience.

Available in three stunning colors — Space Silver, Comet Grey, and Nebula Pink — the P3 5G is as stylish as it is powerful. It’s also designed for those who love to live on the edge, with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, making it durable enough for all your adventures.

With a 120Hz AMOLED display that reaches a peak brightness of 2000 nits, you’ll enjoy vibrant colors and crisp visuals. And, of course, like the P3 Ultra, the 6000mAh Titan battery ensures you can power through your day with 45W fast charging to keep you going.