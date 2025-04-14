URBAN Expands Audio Lineup with HX30 - Wireless ANC Over-the-ear Headphones Featuring HD Sound and Comfort for Everyday Use

India, 14th April 2025: URBAN Smart Wearables, the well-known home grown technology brand, has expanded its premium audio portfolio with the launch of the URBAN HX30 Wireless ANC Over the ear Headphones. Designed for audio lovers, this wireless headphones come equipped with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation and an easy-use ANC control button with dedicated ANC & Transparency modes. The advanced AI audio drivers are especially developed to deliver a punchy bass and immersive studio quality HD sound output.





The URBAN HX30 is tailored for everyday use and especially developed for those who crave for a powerful sound isolation without compromising on sound clarity. Whether you're traveling, working from home, or relaxing with your favorite playlist, the HX30 blocks out distractions and surrounds you in deep, high-fidelity audio. Available at an introductory price of ₹1999, the Wireless ANC Headphone HX30 can be purchased via URBAN’s official website ( gourban.in ), amazon, Flipkart & other leading e-commerce platforms. The product is also available at select offline retail partners across India.





Built for all-day use, the URBAN HX30 boasts a lightweight design with soft vegan leather earcups, adjustable headbands, and up to 14 hours of playtime on a single charge. With Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, it offers seamless pairing with smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs.

This launch further strengthens URBAN’s commitment to delivering smart, compact, and user-friendly audio wearables that are thoughtfully built for Indian consumers. The HX30 is perfect for professionals, students, travelers, and anyone who values superior sound with comfort and control.





Speking on the launch, Aashish Kumbhat, Co-Founder of URBAN, said:

“With the newly launched Wireless ANC Headphone HX30, we wanted to bring Active Noise Cancellation to a wider audience without compromising on comfort, design, or sound quality. It’s crafted for the modern lifestyle – for those who want the power to control their sound environment, whether they’re working, traveling, or just relaxing. The HX30 stands out as one of the best ANC headphones in its segment. It’s a reflection of our commitment to innovation, thoughtful design, and the evolving needs of modern Indian consumers.”





Specifications and Features:

Hybrid ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) – Dual mic system eliminates external sounds up to 32dB, delivering a quiet, immersive audio experience.

Dedicated ANC Button – Instantly toggle ANC on or off with a single button, giving users precise control over their listening environment.

HD Sound Output – Advanced audio drivers produce crystal-clear highs, detailed mids, and powerful bass for a balanced sound signature.

Dual Connectivity Options - Bluetooth 5.4 for ultra-fast sync and AUX mode for wired convenience, ensuring minimal latency and wide compatibility across devices.

14 Hours Playback Time – Long-lasting battery life for extended use; supports fast charging via USB Type-C.

Comfort-Fit Design – Soft ear cushions, adjustable headband, and lightweight build for fatigue-free listening all day long.

Foldable and Portable – Compact, travel-friendly design with collapsible earcups for easy storage and portability.

Voice Assistant Support – Quick access to Siri, Google Assistant, and other voice-enabled functions for hands-free operation.

AI Dual Mics – Clear and stable calling experience with enhanced mic quality and noise suppression.

Price and Availability: