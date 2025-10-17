Vivo Introduces OriginOS Globally, Elevating Mobile Smoothness to the Next Level

vivo today announced the global launch of OriginOS, its most intelligent and innovative operating system (OS) to date, marking a new era of human-AI interaction.

“In recent years, vivo has been expanding its global unveiling, putting the philosophy of ‘More Local, More Global’ into practice and constantly mobile launch high-quality products and smooth user experience that are aligned with users’ needs,” said SHI Yujian, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of vivo. “To celebrate vivo’s 30th anniversary, we are taking a big step to inject more vitality into our mobile technology ecosystem, and today we introduce OriginOS to the world. Driven by the ‘Origin Design’ design concept and the pursuit of smoothness, aesthetics and AI intelligence, the new OriginOS 6 will redefine users’ digital life.”

Ultra-Smooth Experience

Smoothness has become the standard that users use to experience digital life, and the all-new OriginOS 6 is created to deliver smoothness. Smartphone OS has been optimized at the architectural level, enabling tight integration and smooth interactions among its core modules such as computing, storage and display, resulting in a digital experience that is fast, responsive and free from jitter at the time of use and in the long run.

The 8+1 Ultra-Core Computing architecture gives top priority to high-priority tasks, thereby improving app cold-start performance by 18.5% and frame-rate stability by 10.5%. Memory Fusion increases data load speeds by 106% and Dual Rendering elevates animation performance by 35% and frame-rate stability by 11% even under heavy loads.

Origin Animation creates smoothness on the screen

Users can directly perceive the smoothness on the display. Powered by the Origin Animation system, various motion effects including Spring Animation, Blur Transition, Morphing Animation and One Shot Animation are layered to enrich the rhythm of touch and give every motion on the screen a visual beginning and end, creating a sense of lifelike flow. But it’s not just about looks; behind the scenes, Vivo’s industry-first Snap-Up Engine powers computing resources to the most demanding operations, such as high-frequency ticket purchases and extreme multitasking, to keep users several steps ahead of the game. App cold-start time is up to 16% faster when launching 50 consecutive apps, while optimized touch response is 41% faster, making each tap and swipe a breeze.