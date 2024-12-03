WhatsApp to End Support for Older iPhones in 2025: How to Update Your iPhone

WhatsApp has announced it will discontinue support for specific older iPhone models starting May 5, 2025. The update will affect devices running iOS versions older than 15.1, including the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus. This move reflects WhatsApp's focus on leveraging advanced technologies that are available in newer operating systems.

Which iPhones Are Affected?

According to a report from WABetaInfo, the change impacts iPhone models that are over ten years old. These devices are limited to iOS 12.5.7, the final update available for them. Starting in May 2025, WhatsApp will require a minimum of iOS 15.1 to function, leaving users of these older models with two options: upgrade their software (if possible) or switch to a newer device.

Five-Month Notice Period

WhatsApp is giving affected users a five-month grace period to prepare for the transition. This notice period window allows users ample time to upgrade their devices or exploring alternatives if their current hardware cannot support newer iOS versions. Importantly, newer iPhone models are capable of running the latest iOS versions will remain unaffected by this update.

What About Android Users?

Android users can relax—this update exclusively targets older iPhones. WhatsApp has confirmed that Android devices are not affected by this change, so Android users can continue accessing the app as usual.

Why this Change?

WhatsApp's decision is driven by the need to make use of the advanced features and APIs available in newer iOS versions. These improvements enable the app to introduce new features and improve performance, which older operating systems cannot support. The update is part of the app's broader strategy to meet the evolving technological demands of its global user base.

How to Update Your iPhone

For users who still have compatible hardware, updating to the latest iOS version is simple. Go to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone to check for updates.

Although this change may cause inconvenience to some users, it shows WhatsApp's commitment to delivering a more seamless and feature-rich experience for the majority of its audience.