Why Context-Aware and Agentic AI Is The Next Leap For Enterprise Platforms

Artificial Intelligence has become a helping hand in driving enterprise innovation and operational efficiency. As organizations increasingly adopt AI technologies, the focus is shifting from basic automation to more advanced, context-aware, and agentic AI systems that learn, adapt, and act with greater intelligence.

Rise of AI Agents in Enterprise Platforms

According to the World Economic Forum (2025), by 2028, one-third of enterprise software applications will embed AI agents capable of autonomously making 15% of work decisions. Nearly 90% of businesses see agentic AI as a key competitive advantage, boosting efficiency, decision quality, and scalability.

Similarly, the McKinsey Report (March 2025) highlights that 78% of organizations are now using AI in at least one business function, with 71% regularly leveraging generative AI—particularly in marketing and sales.

The Importance of Context-aware AI

Tushar Dhawan, Founder, Plus91Labs, commented, “The next wave of enterprise transformation will be shaped not only by artificial intelligence but by context-aware intelligence. For sales teams, the challenge has never been a lack of data but the overwhelming volume of it and the distance that often exists between insights and timely action. Context-aware AI can close this distance by interpreting information in real time, aligning it with the customer journey, and delivering recommendations that are actionable and relevant. This means sales professionals will move beyond simply reacting to dashboards and instead be equipped with tools that anticipate client needs, prioritize opportunities, and guide conversations with greater precision.”

He also added that, looking ahead, the potential of context-aware AI reaches far beyond sales productivity. It has the power to reshape enterprise workflows by embedding intelligence into everyday processes and ensuring that the right decision is taken at the right moment with minimal friction. As markets continue to shift and customer expectations rise, enterprises must move from static and report-driven systems to adaptive platforms that learn continuously. The real breakthrough will come when organizations are no longer just informed by data but are guided by intelligence that understands the context of business decisions and keeps them ready for the future.

Shashi Bhushan, Chairman of the Board, Stellar Innovations, stated, “Enterprise platforms have always evolved to ease the friction with which businesses make decisions and perform actions. What makes context-aware AI the next leap is its ability to go beyond disconnected replies and comprehend the ‘why’ behind a request and not just the ‘what.’ Context-aware systems can offer pertinent and timely insights by accessing and analyzing the historical data, user behavior, workflows, and goals of the organization. This enables enterprises to move beyond automation to adaptive intelligence, which most systems have the ability to predict requirements, pare workflows, and proactively elude errors. For illustration, an HR chatbot of the old generation supplies the same go-to response for every employee, whereas a context-aware processor can adjust the response to the employee’s position, length of service, and history of previous communications; a significant and even transformational improvement in the employee’s experience.”

“Although issues concerning governance, privacy, and ethics are being developed, one thing remains certain: the future enterprise platforms will move beyond siloed automation to intelligent systems that will be able to learn and adapt to the ecosystems in which they function. Context-awareness, in this case, is no longer a technological improvement that a system may add. It is a strategic necessity,” she added.

Zafeer Ahmed, Managing Director, XRE Consultants, said, “Businesses across all sectors are confronting the challenge of a landscape where information is abundant but meaning is elusive. While legacy AI systems are capable of processing large volumes of data, they still do not have the contextual understanding required to determine why one choice is preferable over another in a given situation. Contextually intelligent AI systems, however, are set to transform enterprise platforms. By identifying associations, order of occurrence, and intent, such systems provide the meaning that organizations seek. This added intelligence to information augments the precision and speed of decision-making to the realities for which decisions are made. Consider organizations of the future empowered with real-time, adaptable predictive analytics for their financial teams to provide recommendations for rapid responses to changing market conditions and AI empowered customer service agents that can analyze past interactions and sentiments to provide contextual customer support before and after a recommendation is made. These are not futuristic; rather, they are foundational building blocks of the responsive enterprise.”

Context-aware artificial intelligence successfully integrates data and action by factoring in situational awareness. However, transitioning successfully will still depend on the implementation of robust governance frameworks, accountable and transparent AI systems, and discretion on ethical limits. Nevertheless, the developing world of enterprise systems makes it evident that contextually aware platforms will primarily foster resilience, agility, and trust within the enterprise. Context-aware AI should not be considered a technical enhancement but rather the re-establishment of the connectivity between intelligence and intent within an enterprise.