Wordle Answer for July 16, 2025 (Puzzle #1488) – Simple Hints, Tips & Final Word

Wordle is a fun word game that sharpens your mind. You have to guess a 5-letter English word in 6 attempts or fewer.

But After each guess, you will get clues:

Green means the letter is right and in the right place

Yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place

Gray means the letter is not in the word at all

Wordle is played by millions of people every day. It was first made by Josh Wardle and later bought by The New York Times. Everyone gets the same puzzle each day, which makes it fun to share.

A user's experiences with Wordle

A user named Prakash has been playing Wordle since it first became popular. He has solved hundreds of puzzles since then. He knows what makes them tricky and how to guess smart. That’s why he shared some of the helpful tips that really work.

Tips

Use the color clues from past guesses

Don’t guess the same letters unless you're sure

Think about common word endings like “ED” or “ING”

Clues for Wordle 1488 (July 16, 2025)

The word starts with N

It ends with Y

It means someone who is bold or a little nervous

The word has E, R, and V

The Answer to Today’s Wordle

The Wordle answer for July 16, 2025 is:

NERVY

It means bold or full of energy, sometimes a bit anxious. It’s not a very common word, so it was a little hard today

This guide is based on real gameplay and we always check the answer using the official Wordle game by The New York Times.

We do not guess or make things up. We want to help you play better every day.



