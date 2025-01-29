  • Menu
Wordle Hints, Answer, and Help for Jan. 29, #1320

Today's Wordle Hints:

1. Repeats: The answer has one repeated letter.

2. Vowels: There are two vowels in the word.

3. First Letter: The word starts with a vowel.

4. Starts with 'U': The first letter is U.

5. Meaning: The word refers to part of a female cow.

TODAY'S WORDLE ANSWER:

UDDER

Yesterday's Wordle (Jan. 28):

FEVER

Recent Wordle Answers:

  • Jan. 24: CREPE
  • Jan. 25: CRISP
  • Jan. 26: SUNNY
  • Jan. 27: SHUNT

