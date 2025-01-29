Wordle Hints, Answer, and Help for Jan. 29, #1320

Looking for today's Wordle answer? Here are some hints, along with the answer for today’s puzzle and recent answers for The New York Times Mini Crossword, Connections, and other puzzles.

Today's Wordle Hints:

1. Repeats: The answer has one repeated letter.

2. Vowels: There are two vowels in the word.

3. First Letter: The word starts with a vowel.

4. Starts with 'U': The first letter is U.

5. Meaning: The word refers to part of a female cow.

TODAY'S WORDLE ANSWER:

UDDER

Yesterday's Wordle (Jan. 28):

FEVER

Recent Wordle Answers:

Jan. 24: CREPE

CREPE Jan. 25: CRISP

CRISP Jan. 26: SUNNY

SUNNY Jan. 27: SHUNT

