Live
- Exosome Treatment: A Revolutionary Treatment for Hair Restoration that Will Benefit People with Hair Loss
- LeanBiome Reviews (2025 Complaints Analysis) Can This Natural Weight Loss Supplement Deliver Real Results?
- AI in Education: Offering a transformative Potential
- Why Travel Insurance Matters? - Exploring Its Benefits and Importance
- Reasons to Include Peanuts in Your Daily Snacks
- Turmeric for Acne: 5 Effective Ways to Achieve Clear and Radiant Skin
- Indian Newspaper Day 2025: Wishes, Quotes, and Messages to Celebrate the Power of Journalism
- Telangana : CM Revanth Reddy Congratulates ISRO for 100th Successful Launch of GSLV-F15 Rocket
- Odisha will provide world class infra to investors: Majhi
- APGenco boosts green energy initiatives for sustainable future
Just In
Wordle Hints, Answer, and Help for Jan. 29, #1320
Highlights
Need help with today's Wordle? Get hints, the answer for Jan. 29 (#1320), and previous Wordle solutions all in one place!
Looking for today's Wordle answer? Here are some hints, along with the answer for today’s puzzle and recent answers for The New York Times Mini Crossword, Connections, and other puzzles.
Today's Wordle Hints:
1. Repeats: The answer has one repeated letter.
2. Vowels: There are two vowels in the word.
3. First Letter: The word starts with a vowel.
4. Starts with 'U': The first letter is U.
5. Meaning: The word refers to part of a female cow.
TODAY'S WORDLE ANSWER:
UDDER
Yesterday's Wordle (Jan. 28):
FEVER
Recent Wordle Answers:
- Jan. 24: CREPE
- Jan. 25: CRISP
- Jan. 26: SUNNY
- Jan. 27: SHUNT
This simplified version keeps it clear and easy to read for a wider audience!
Next Story