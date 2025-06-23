  • Menu
Wordle June 23 Answer & Hints | Today's 5-Letter Word "ODDLY" Explained

Wordle June 23 Answer & Hints | Today’s 5-Letter Word “ODDLY” Explained
Wordle June 23 Answer & Hints | Today’s 5-Letter Word “ODDLY” Explained

Get the answer to today’s Wordle (June 23) along with helpful hints and tips. Learn the meaning of the word “ODDLY” and how to solve this tricky 5-letter puzzle quickly.

Wordle is a fun daily word puzzle where you have six chances to guess a secret five-letter word. Each guess gives you clues to help figure out the answer — letters in the right spot turn green, letters that are in the word but in the wrong spot turn yellow, and letters not in the word turn gray.

Sometimes, the word can be tricky, so a little hint can help you keep your winning streak alive!

Today’s Wordle Hint and Answer

  • The word starts with O and ends with Y.
  • It has only one vowel and no repeated letters.
  • Try starting with the word sloyd to get some useful clues — four letters will show up yellow!

The Answer for June 23 is…

ODDLY

It means strangely or in an unusual way. For example:

Oddly, the weather changed suddenly.

