Facebook Comes Up With A Special Application For All The Couples

The social media giant Facebook is all ready to launch its new application. This app is specially designed for all the couples and is named as 'Tuned'.

Coming to specifications of this application, all the couples can use happily and also maintain their privacy. This application has 'Private Scrap Book' option which enables the couples to share their personal things.

Coming to music, the couples can also listen to their favourite music throughSpotify.Next, one can also set the background colour of the application according to their mood.

Coming to photos, greeting cards, voice messages and notes… Couples can happily use these options and this is done with utmost privacy. One can also use myriads of stickers with all the emoticon features.

As of now, this 'Tuned' application is only available for iPhone users. The user can share this application invitation thorough their phone number. The 'Plus' symbol will allow the users to share their every detail with their partner in an easy way.

Facebook has come up with a great application for all the couples!!!