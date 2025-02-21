SoftOrbits Takes its Renowned Photo Editing Tools to the Next Level With New AI Capabilities

SoftOrbits is an image-editing software development company founded by Eugene Ustinenkov in 2006. Focused on building simple and user-friendly software designed to provide convenient solutions to common photography-related issues, the team has found its own niche in the market and has become one of the leading companies, recently included in the top 10 software providers by OISV.

This year, the team behind SoftOrbits has made a major step forward, integrating new AI capabilities into some of its most popular solutions.

“Ever since the early days, our company has been focused on simplifying photo editing for everyone. We wanted to ensure that non-professionals can get great results without any hassle and lengthy tutorials. However, even some of the simplest tools we have created couldn’t provide full automation. AI changes that, and that’s why we made sure to provide our clients with improved features as soon as we could,” says Eugene Ustinenkov, CEO of SoftOrbits with 10+ years of software development experience.

How AI has elevated some of SoftOrbits’ most popular tools

With the recent addition of AI, some of the most renowned utilities developed by SoftOrbits have gained even more attention, with downloads increasing by up to 21% in some cases. Considering that the company’s user base consists of more than 300,000 customers and that last year SoftOrbits achieved more than 1,000,000 downloads, this is quite an impressive result.

As Eugene Ustinenkov explains, while part of the success can be attributed to the general popularity of AI solutions, most of it comes from the sheer increase in functionality and convenience.

“Even before the AI integration, our watermark removal and unblurring software was easy to use, but now it is almost completely automated, which is a wholly different experience. We’re especially glad that this increases its general accessibility even further, especially for less tech-savvy users from older generations, a trend we notice in our demographics,” says Eugene Ustinenkov, CEO of SoftOrbits, Candidate of Technical Sciences.

Now, SoftOrbits’ tools offer AI functionality that can automate color correction, image restoration, and photo editing, among other features. However, among all functionalities, the new prompt-based photo editing feature takes the crown, notes Eugene.

“The way prompts can increase QOL in software is beyond any measurement. Now users can talk to some of our solutions and get exactly what they need — the software will do all the work as instructed. We’re excited to find new uses for this technology for the rest of our toolkit,” says Eugene Ustinenkov, CEO of SoftOrbits and Alarm Front.

Here are some new and improved features that SoftOrbits offers thanks to AI integration.









New roads ahead

As of 2025, SoftOrbits offers more than 25 tools, seven of which include AI features. However, the team aims to find more ways to use the technology and expand its reach by switching to the SaaS distribution model.

“SaaS was a long-term goal for us, and while we still have a lot of work ahead of us, we finally see it on the horizon, and it is partially due to the success of our AI solutions. We see SaaS as a way to increase the accessibility and convenience of our products even further, and both of these values are especially important to our team. It’s only a matter of time before we achieve it as well,” says Hannes Jansen, writer and editor at SoftOrbits.

Want to connect with SoftOrbits?

Whether you’re a client interested in SoftOrbits’ products or a business owner willing to partner with the team, you can reach out at [email protected] or visit softorbits.net.