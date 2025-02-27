Live
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, Global Debut Set for March 2
The *Xiaomi 15 Ultra* features a *Snapdragon 8 Elite* chipset, *200MP periscope camera*, *120Hz LTPO display*, and a *6,000mAh battery*, debuting at *MWC 2024*.
Xiaomi has officially launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, at an event in China. The device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and features a 6.73-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and peak HDR brightness of 3,200 nits.
Pricing and Availability
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is priced at 6,499 yuan (approximately ₹78,024) in China. It will make its international debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on March 2. However, specifics regarding availability in global markets, including India, are yet to be confirmed.
Key Specifications
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra continues the brand's focus on high-end photography capabilities. It comes with a quad-camera setup housed in a large circular module reminiscent of Leica’s camera hardware. The standout feature this year is the 200MP periscope camera with a 4.3x zoom, designed to improve low-light photography. The new camera replaces the 5x zoom lens from its predecessor but features a larger sensor and faster aperture for enhanced performance in low-light conditions.
The remaining three rear cameras are all 50MP sensors, with the primary camera now equipped with a fixed f/1.63 aperture.
Performance and Battery
Under the hood, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra boasts the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, ensuring top-tier performance. The device features a large 6,000mAh battery, though charging speeds remain the same as its predecessor, offering 90W wired charging and 80W wireless charging. Notably, the device does not support the Qi2 wireless charging standard.
Additional Features
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra retains its IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Xiaomi is also launching a third-generation Photography Kit as an optional accessory, which includes a camera grip with controls such as a shutter button, video button, zoom lever, and exposure dial for enhanced photography.
As the Xiaomi 15 Ultra gears up for its global debut, more details regarding international pricing and availability are expected to be revealed at MWC 2024.