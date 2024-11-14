Live
- Aspirants continue stir in Prayagraj against UPPSC’s staggered exam plan
- AI-Powered Legal Research to Enhance Compliance
- Rohit, Virat have left Indian cricket in safe hands: Kaif reacts after strong show from youngsters
- Derogatory remarks case: Madras HC denies anticipatory bail to actor Kasthuri
- Arvind Kejriwal Visits Tirumala Offers Prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy
- BJP, JD-S trying to bring down Cong govt; we will not let it happen: K’taka Home Minister
- How to Get the iPhone 15 at Rs 27,960 Off - Step-by-Step Guide to Availing the Discount
- India’s IT-flexi staffing industry to see steady 7 pc annual growth till FY26
- Shiv Sena slams MVA for 'defaming' central agencies over Uddhav Thackeray's luggage check
- Anthony Gordon rejects ditching England call for Nations League matches
Just In
How to Get the iPhone 15 at Rs 27,960 Off - Step-by-Step Guide to Availing the Discount
Discover how to save Rs 27,960 on the iPhone 15 with this step-by-step guide. Follow our tips to unlock exclusive discounts and get your new iPhone at the best price!
While the iPhone 16 series gets all the buzz and fandom, the previous iPhone 15 from 2023 is still in the limelight. There is plenty of buzz around the budget device, and we see more of them getting into hands at that tempting price. If you aren't overly concerned about Apple Intelligence compatibility, the iPhone 15 could be perfect for you.
Pricing: The iPhone 15 is available in India at Rs 69,990. After the iPhone 16 launch, it received another Rs 10,000 discount. The iPhone 15 128GB is priced at Rs 41,940 on Paytm Mall, reflecting a discount of Rs 27,960. The offer may only be available briefly, and potential buyers should get in quickly to take advantage of it. The iPhone 15 is available on Flipkart starting at Rs 58,999, including a discount of Rs 10,901.
The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display features a resolution of 2556×1179 pixels on the iPhone 15. Its peak brightness of 2,000 nits makes it even excellent for outdoor usage. The display features Apple's Ceramic Shield protection and Dynamic Island notification system. Apple's A16 Bionic chip powers the smartphone. A powerful 48MP primary camera designed to capture breathtaking photos and videos. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and dual speakers. It also features a USB Type-C charging port.
In other related news, Apple has also launched its spare parts program for the iPhone 16 series. The program allows someone in the US and other nations to fix their device independently. This is regarded as a continuation of Apple's 'support user repairability' effort that started in 2022. This service still needs to be made available in India. The program allows iPhone owners to perform low-risk, DIY repairs using genuine Apple parts.